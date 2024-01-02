The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Split, Date of Separation Revealed in Divorce Documents

A longtime Bachelorette couple is divorcing: Rachel Lindsay and the winner of her season, Bryan Abasolo, are calling it quits.

The 38-year-old former reality star and podcast host and her 43-year-old husband got married back in August of 2019. Her season aired in 2017, and he was the winner of her season.

Bryan allegedly filed divorce papers, which were obtained by The Blast.

In the papers, he listed their date of separation as the last day of the year: December 31, 2023. He is requesting spousal support from Rachel, but they have no children so any custody or child support issues won’t factor in here.

He also is addressing their shared house in California, saying that is “community property.”

A few years back, Bryan spoke about the key to their marriage.