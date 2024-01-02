'The Golden Bachelor' Wedding Will Be Officiated By One of Gerry's Eliminated Contestants

ABC has announced who will officiate The Golden Wedding… and it happens to be one of the eliminated contestants from The Golden Bachelor!

Gerry Turner and his bride Theresa Nist will get married in a live television special on Thursday (January 4), just months after the finale of their season aired.

The choice of officiant is perfect!

The wedding is going to be officiated by… Susan Noles.

Susan made it to the Top 6 on Gerry‘s season of The Golden Bachelor and she was well known for the Kris Jenner comparisons. In real life, she actually is a wedding officiant, so she is the perfect choice.

“The happy couple came up with the idea because we became so close during the show,” she told Glamour. “Gerry’s my buddy and now Teresa is my girlfriend, so why not? I never asked them why, to tell you the truth. But I’m really glad they did.”

