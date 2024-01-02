'The Traitors' Season 2 - 21 Celebrity Cast Members Revealed!

The Traitors is coming back this month!

The second season will premiere on January 12, 2024 on Peacock, and there are so many stars included in the cast.

Here’s a plot summary, via NBC: Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst “the Faithful” are “the Traitors,” whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors “murder” (eliminate — violence isn’t condoned in Cumming‘s castle) the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

Find out who is on the cast of Season 2…