Travis Kelce's Managers Respond to Those Who Think Taylor Swift Relationship Is Publicity Stunt

Travis Kelce‘s business managers, André and Aaron Eanes, are speaking out in a new interview and promising that his relationship with Taylor Swift is the total real deal.

In a new interview, Aaron told the New York Times, “People say to me, ‘Man, it’s been a crazy year.’ When I say, ‘Actually, it’s not that crazy,’ people look at me funny. It’s because it’s easy when you have a plan. We’re executing that plan.”

The brothers created a “manicured business plan” to shoot Travis to superstardom, including having four football agents, a personal chef, trainer, a Los Angeles based publicist, and more.

In the last 12 months, his podcast, New Heights, has grown, he’s won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, he’s hosted SNL, he has landed endorsement deals with State Farm, Pfizer, and more to name just a few, and, he started dating one of the most famous women in the world, Taylor Swift.

The brothers then shared that his relationship with Taylor happened completely organically, despite what some haters, Chads, and Brads might think!

Andre added, “We positioned Travis to be world famous. We didn’t know how it would happen, or when it would happen, or what would help push that further along. But it’s always been the thought in the back of our minds.”