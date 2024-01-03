Amber Heard Speaks Out About 'Aquaman 2' in New Post

Amber Heard is addressing her performance in Aquaman 2.

The 37-year-old actress shared a series of photos on her Instagram on Wednesday (January 3).

“After all this time, Aquaman 2 made its splash (sorry, it’s too easy) 💦,” she began.

“Thank you to all of my fans for the overwhelming support and love in Mera’s AQ return. Thank you so much❤️ #aquaman,” Amber wrote.

The movie currently has a 35% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and an 81% audience score.

Unfortunately, the sequel did not perform as hoped at the box office.

Jason Momoa might have suited up as Aquaman for the final time in his new movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. However, it doesn’t sound like his fate is set in stone.