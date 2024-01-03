Amy Robach Shares Possibility of Returning to News Anchor Job

Amy Robach opens up about her old job of being a morning news anchor.

The 50-year-old reporter was last on television as a co-host on Good Morning America‘s third hour, until nearly a year ago when she and co-anchor TJ Holmes were ousted from their positions amid numerous allegations.

Now, she and TJ talked about whether they missed their job and if they would go back on a new episode of their iHeart podcast, Amy & TJ.

Check out what they shared inside…

Amy revealed she has no interest in going back to a job like that.

“I learned that I never want to go back to the grind of morning television,” she said in their New Year’s Day podcast episode. “And I learned that I don’t miss the job, I miss the people.”

TJ agreed with her, saying, “I’m with you there.”

She also admitted that she can “sleep better now” now that she’s “living authentically.”

“It’s never too late to start again, to start over,” she stated.

Just recently, Amy and TJ talked about the possibility of them getting married, shortly after making their first red carpet appearance as a couple in early December.