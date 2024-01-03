Andy Cohen Responds to Jen Shah's Instagram Post From Prison After Shocking 'RHOSLC' Finale

Andy Cohen is speaking out.

The Watch What Happens Live host opened up on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live about the shocking conclusion of Season 4 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Wednesday (December 3), which also led to Jen Shah speaking out on Instagram from prison.

If you didn’t know, at the end of the finale, Heather Gay revealed that Jen was the one who gave her a black eye nearly two years ago.

Jen is currently serving time for conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing.

In the message, Jen said: “BRAVO, if i punched Heather in her eye, you guys would have footage to prove it. It’s clear the show can’t live without me since I was brought up at the beginning, middle and end of season 4. Andy is still butt hurt that I turned down his 1:1 interview. Why would you sit down with someone who ‘gave’ another cast member a black eye? Next story.”

“As someone who was just the victim of an online and phone scam where I lost a lot of money, this message comes at an interesting time. So, let me just say that. I just need to predicate that I’m a current victim of fraud, which is what she is in jail for. I’m not connecting her, I’m not saying that she’s responsible for it, but I’m just saying it’s ironic,” Andy began in his response.

“I just have to point that out. Let me point out, I don’t want to be Captain Obvious here, but if we had footage, don’t you think we would’ve aired it? Do you think we wouldn’t have said…Heather‘s saying, ‘I don’t know how I got the black eye,’ and then don’t you think we would’ve cut to the footage with a chyron that said, ‘Four hours earlier.’ Pop,” he continued.

“So, that’s first of all. That’s quite obvious. Second of all, I had forgotten about the one-on-one with Jen. She is right. I did want to do a one-on-one with her. I don’t care about it anymore. I’m over it. Her stipulations were insane. She wanted, in exchange for this, I’m trying to remember the specifics. I know she wanted us to do a docuseries of her days leading up to jail. She wanted a lot of money and she was still professing her innocence, so it would’ve been another interview of her sitting across from me lying to my face, which we got at two reunions from her, so that’s that. That’s my response to that.”

