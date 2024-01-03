Christina Aguilera Postpones Weekend Concerts Days After Launching New Vegas Residency

Christina Aguilera has some sad news for her fans one week after launching her latest Las Vegas residency.

The 43-year-old “Your Body” pop diva rang in 2024 by kicking off an intimate string of shows at The Venetian last weekend.

On Wednesday (January 3), she took to social media to reveal that she had to postpone her upcoming shows and explained why she made the difficult choice.

“After welcoming all of you to the new year from the stage in Las Vegas, I’ve been welcomed with a new year flu,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Christina continued, adding, “I am sorry to share that my two shows this weekend will be rescheduled while I rest – and I cannot wait to be back on that stage in a few weeks.”

“I’m incredibly proud of this show and grateful for all of the support and love after opening weekend! See you soon,” she signed off.

New dates for the shows have not yet been revealed. If you had tickets, Christina urged her fans to get additional information from the original point of purchase.

The performance dates were January 5 and 6. The hitmaker is currently scheduled to take the rest of the month off before returning to the stage on February 2.

We hope that Christina feels better soon and are sorry that she isn’t feeling well!

