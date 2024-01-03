DDG Reacts to Questions About Having a Daughter with Halle Bailey: 'Mind Your Business'

DDG is responding to questions about rumored pregnancy with girlfriend Halle Bailey.

The 26-year-old rapper had a little Q&A with fans on Snapchat, and one person asked if he had a daughter with The Little Mermaid star.

Halle has been speculated to be expecting her first child with DDG for months now, and she has even slammed comments about her having a “pregnancy nose.”

Find out DDG’s new comments inside…

On Snapchat, DDG firmly responded “no” to someone asking if he had a daughter with Halle, before going into people needing to mind their own business.

“I don’t know why people are so invested in what I got going on or what we got going on,” he said. “Bro, mind your business.”

DDG continued, “Go outside. Touch some grass. Do a cartwheel in the backyard or something. I genuinely don’t understand why do y’all be so invested in people that don’t know you.”

“Whatever is going on in my life or her life is not going to change yours,” the rapper shared. “Let’s focus on ourselves [in] 2024. Let’s try to lock in ourselves, not other people. Please, mind your business.”

A couple days later, he took to Snapchat again, seemingly poking fun at the daughter comments.

“Finally showing my daughter,” he captioned a photo of him holding a baby doll.

Just a few weeks ago, Halle thanked her “real supporters who are respectful of women’s bodies.”