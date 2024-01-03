'Glee' Co-Creator Brad Falchuk Reveals Biggest Lessons He Learned From the Show, Talks Possible Reboot

Brad Falchuk co-created the beloved show Glee with Ryan Murphy and now he’s opening up about the biggest lessons he’s learned from the show.

Brad, who is now married to Gwyneth Paltrow, recently went solo and created the new series The Brothers Sun for Netflix.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter while promoting the show, Brad was asked if he wishes he did anything differently on Glee and if he learned any major lessons while on the show.

Keep reading to find out more…

“None of us were prepared for that level of success. I was younger, it was a little overwhelming, and a lot of us got caught up in our egos. There was a feeling of scarcity. We were writing about high school, so it’s very hard not to regress a little. It was a crucible. At the same time, we had so much fun and everyone got along so well. Things went to hell, and then everyone got along again. It was chaotic. I’d never want to go back there, and then I’ll think, ‘Gosh, I’d love to go back there.’ But the biggest learning from that show? Taking the ego out of everything and being an adult,” Brad said.

When asked if he would ever see a reboot being made, Brad said, “I’m sure everything is always on the table, but is there a way to tell that story in a more modern way? So much of what Glee was about was really this transition from an old way of looking at representation to a new way. I’d never say no, but I wonder what the point would be — except it’d be a moneymaker.”

Another fan-fave show that Brad worked on with Ryan was Scream Queens and he was asked if he feels the show could have had a longer run under different circumstances.

“I truly think so. I mean, it wasn’t working. People weren’t watching it. But I’ve never had more fun,” Brad said. “Fox might not have been the right place for it, and I think it was a little ahead of its time. It probably belonged on a streamer. We were hitting on narcissism — that’s what the show is about — and, a few years later, people would’ve recognized it a little bit more. It was hard because viewers were like, ‘Why are these people all so terrible?’ They were all terrible! That’s what we were trying to say.”

A Glee star recently admitted to making up a big rumor to help the show’s ratings.