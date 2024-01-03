Top Stories
Kendall Jenner &amp; Bad Bunny Reunite on Vacation, Source Reveals If They're Back Together

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Reunite on Vacation, Source Reveals If They're Back Together

Zac Efron Details His First Kiss &amp; First Cinema Crush

Zac Efron Details His First Kiss & First Cinema Crush

Kelly Clarkson Reveals How She 'Dropped Weight' Recently

Kelly Clarkson Reveals How She 'Dropped Weight' Recently

'The Golden Wedding' Guest List Revealed, Including Gerry &amp; Theresa's Best Man &amp; Maid of Honor

'The Golden Wedding' Guest List Revealed, Including Gerry & Theresa's Best Man & Maid of Honor

Wed, 03 January 2024 at 4:53 pm

Golden Globes 2024 Snubs - Some Amazing Performances Are Not Nominated!

Continue Here »

Golden Globes 2024 Snubs - Some Amazing Performances Are Not Nominated!

The 2024 Golden Globe are happening this Sunday (January 7), and some amazing performers, movies, and television shows were honored this year – but not everyone is pleased with all the picks.

While plenty of fan favorites made the cut, many are NOT happy by the blatant snubs this year.

Ahead of the ceremony, we’re taking a look at some of the best performances of the year that sadly did not get a nomination.

Click inside to see who was majorly snubbed ahead of the 2024 Golden Globes…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Golden Globes, Golden Globes, Slideshow