Golden Globes 2024 Snubs - Some Amazing Performances Are Not Nominated!

The 2024 Golden Globe are happening this Sunday (January 7), and some amazing performers, movies, and television shows were honored this year – but not everyone is pleased with all the picks.

While plenty of fan favorites made the cut, many are NOT happy by the blatant snubs this year.

Ahead of the ceremony, we’re taking a look at some of the best performances of the year that sadly did not get a nomination.

Click inside to see who was majorly snubbed ahead of the 2024 Golden Globes…