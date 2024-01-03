Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals Her Favorite Taylor Swift Songs, Plans for the Future & Whether Hollywood Is Calling

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is speaking out after her prison release.

The 32-year-old victim of Munchausen by proxy, who was released from prison last week, opened up to THR about future plans and an artist that she really likes, Taylor Swift.

The newly freed woman served eight years for her role in the 2015 murder of her mother, who forced her to have unnecessary procedures and surgeries.

As far as future plans, Gypsy said: “Well, right now I’m just trying to take it day by day, just trying to be really present in the moment and enjoy the time that I have because everyone says, if you blink, your life is over. So I’m enjoying like, for the last 8.5 years, I’ve been excited about this new life and just ready to start it. Every day is a day-by-day type of process for me.”

As far as Hollywood, and whether Dancing With the Stars is calling, she said: “No, no, I can’t dance [laughs]. I’m not the best person with rhythm, but but you never know. Sometimes opportunities arise and and it depends if I want to take it on or not. So, I’m just kinda taking it day by day and we’ll see, whatever opportunities come up, we’ll see if if I want to go through with it.”

She also addressed her Taylor fandom.

“Yeah, I am a Swiftie. All of her songs are really, really good. I really like the song ‘Eyes Open,’ and I’m really digging ‘Karma’ right now. ‘Karma’ has been what I have been playing on my playlist a lot. So I’m jamming out to that.”

She also revealed the most painful unnecessary medical procedure her mother forced her to get.