Jacob Elordi Reveals His Initial Reaction to the 'Saltburn' Bathtub Scene, Says He Was 'Excited'

Jacob Elordi is revealing his thoughts on the infamous bathtub scene in Saltburn!

In case you missed the 26-year-old actor’s latest movie, he stars as Felix, a wealthy student at Oxford University who befriends his misfit peer, Oliver.

When Oliver goes to visit Felix at his family’s stunning estate, Saltburn, lots of weird and disturbing things occur.

In one particularly wild scene, Oliver watches his friend masturbate in a bathtub and then creepily drinks the bath water after.

During an interview with Stream Wars, Jacob shared what he thought of the scene when he first saw it in the script.

Keep reading to find out what he said…

“I was just really excited when I read that scene because, you know, you don’t really see things like that in mainstream movies a lot of the time,” he said. “So it’s just great that Emerald [Fennell] was allowed to push those those boundaries and expose people like that I think.” (Emerald is the director of the movie.)

The Kissing Booth actor enjoyed attending a Brisbane, Australia screening of the film and seeing the audience’s intense reactions.

He recalled, “It was unbelievable because everybody was engaged and sort of gasping at the screen and yelling at the screen. And I haven’t been in a movie like that in a really, really long time.”

We recently rounded up the five most shocking moments from Saltburn and discovered how they’re written in the script.

Watch Jacob Elordi discuss the Saltburn bathtub scene here!

