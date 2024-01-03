Justin Hartley Talks Reuniting With 'This Is Us' Costars On New Show 'Tracker'

Justin Hartley is gearing up for his first big TV role since the conclusion of This Is Us, and he’s already weighing in on working with his former costars in the future!

The actor is set to star in a new mystery series called Tracker on CBS. During a recent interview, he reflected on the possibility of This Is Us cameos in the show’s first season.

He seemed very interested in making something happen in the future.

ET noted that there do not appear to be any cast reunions in Tracker. At least not yet…

“That’d be fun,” Justin enthused during the conversation. “I’m always thinking about ways to get back together with those guys.”

He added that a reunion would call for “something really special.”

Justin even joked around that his new character was “such a good tracker” that he could find Milo Ventimiglia‘s character Jack, who died in This Is Us, in a crossover episode.

“Like [maybe] he never died, something like that,” he pondered.

