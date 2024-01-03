Kelly Clarkson Reveals Her Relationship Status, Talks Possibility of Marriage in the Future

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her current relationship status, how she feels about dating, and whether or not she’d get married again.

The 41-year-old “mine” singer split from her ex-husband and former manager, Brandon Blackstock, in 2020.

Kelly and Brandon, who were married for seven years, finalized their divorce in 2022 after a tough custody battle.

During an interview with People, the talk show host got real about where she’s at with love these days.

Keep reading to find out more…

Right now, Kelly is happy to be single. She explained that she’s open to a relationship but doesn’t want another ring on her finger.

“I never wanted to get married the first time,” she told People. “[Brandon] had children, a religious background, and it was important, I think, for him. But I’ve never been that person. Because I’ve been through a couple divorces in my family, I just don’t like to put any weight on it. It can happen; it doesn’t have to happen. For my kids, I definitely would never even think about it until they’re out of my house.”

The singer also revealed that she’s not a fan of dating.

“Dating sucks,” she said. “It’s so awkward. I was single until I was, like, 30, and I forgot how really good at that I am. I told a friend [that a potential partner] would have to be an individual that brings their own life to the table without needing anything from me. It’s far more romantic to say, ‘I want you, but I don’t need anything.’”

Kelly added, “I’m really good right now, I’m having a good time.” She noted that she’s always known that love is “hard” and “not forever.”

The musician recently shared how she lost weight.

Watch Kelly Clarkson talk about love and marriage here!

