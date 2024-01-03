Kelly Clarkson Says Brandon Blackstock Told Her She Wasn't a 'Sex Symbol'

We now know more about that big legal decision in Kelly Clarkson‘s court case against ex husband Brandon Blackstock.

If you don’t remember, last year, legal documents from Kelly stated that when Brandon acted as her manager and booked her gigs on The Voice, Billboard Music Awards, and other ventures, he took fees from her. The California labor commissioner has ordered Brandon to give back the millions in fees as only agents can get gigs for talent, not managers. In total, he’s been ordered to pay her back $2,641,374.

While testifying about this issue, Kelly was asked about booking The Voice gig. At first, her ex actually allegedly told her she didn’t have the “sex symbol” appeal as “someone sexy” like Rihanna to book the gig.

Kelly eventually joined the show – and became an instant fan fave on the competition program.

Kelly also claimed that he said they “had to have someone that was black. … They had to have a diverse thing.”

Her lawyer, Ed McPherson, then asked how Kelly could recall such conversations, to which she responded (via Page Six), “Well, a wife doesn’t forget a time she gets told she’s not a sex symbol, so that stays.”

If you don’t know, Kelly filed for divorce in June of 2020 and their divorce was finalized in March of 2022. The exes share a son Remington, 7, and daughter River, 9.