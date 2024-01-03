Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Reunite After Breakup, Spend New Year's Eve Together

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny reportedly spent New Year’s Eve together, despite their recent split.

The 28-year-old model and 29-year-old entertainer spent the holiday with a group of pals in the Caribbean island of Barbados.

TMZ reports that the exes have a group of mutual friends and celebrated with them. Justin and Hailey Bieber were among the friends in the friend group to join.

So, are they back together? TMZ is reporting that they aren’t back together (yet) and “the trip happened because of mutual friends” and “there’s nothing romantic.”

The site has a video of fireworks going off during the celebration and apparently, someone identified as Bad Bunny could be heard saying “Feliz Año Nuevo,” which means Happy New Year in Spanish.

