Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Iconic Mobile Game, Explains Her Decision

Kim Kardashian is going into 2024 and leaving her iconic mobile game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood in the past.

The game, which premiered a decade ago and generated millions upon its premiere, was pulled off the Apple and Android app stores.

Kim issued a statement about the decision and explained why she was moving on from the part of her history.

“I’m so grateful from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has loved and played Kim Kardashian: Hollywood in the past 10 years,” Kim told the New York Post. “This journey has meant so much to me but I’ve realized that it’s time to focus that energy into other passions.

She continued, adding, “I want to thank the Glu [Mobile, the gaming company she developed the game with] team and the many people behind the scenes who have worked diligently on making it a success. I will be forever inspired by this community that we built together.”

If already downloaded, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood will remain online through April 8, 2024. At that point it will not longer be accessible, according to a statement Glu provided to Polygon.

The company also informed fans who had purchased a VIP subscription that they’d need to manually cancel it.

