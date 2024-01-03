Lil Nas X Announces New Music & Responds to Being Called a 'One-Hit Wonder'

Lil Nas X is teasing his new era and calling out his critics!

In recent Instagram posts, the 24-year-old “Old Town Road” rapper hinted at his new music and previewed the aesthetic for his upcoming project.

He also responded to the ongoing narrative that he’s a “one-hit wonder” in a lengthy post on X.

Keep reading to find out more…

On Tuesday (January 2), Lil Nas X shared a black-and-white photo of himself wearing a white gown and holding a machine gun. He wrote in his Instagram caption, “i know it’s been 2 years but….yall ready for a show?”

The musician released his debut album, Montero, in 2021.

In another Instagram post on Wednesday (January 3), Lil Nas X shared with his fans, “New song and visual next week!”

He also dedicated a tweet and an Instagram post to addressing his haters. “I love this constant cycle the world has with me,” the rapper wrote, sarcastically. “When i started making music yall told me i was just another twitter rapper. then i made the biggest song of all time.”

He added, “Yall called me a one hit wonder. then i dropped one the most streamed albums of the year with 3 top 5 hits. now yall saying my new s-it not finna do nothing. At some point yall gotta realize I am gods favorite.”

Back in November, Lil Nas X referred to his upcoming music as his “Christian era.” He then responded to people who accused him of mocking God and Jesus.