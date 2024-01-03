Margot Robbie Reveals 2 Movies That Always Make Her Cry (& Both Feature Her Costars)

Margot Robbie revealed two movies that are guaranteed to bring her to tears when she watches them.

The 33-year-old Barbie actress recently sat down for an interview with W Magazine.

During it, she was asked about movies that make her tear up, and she named two. Interestingly, both of them star actors that she’s shared the screen with.

The movies? Titanic and The Notebook.

“I would never not cry in The Notebook,” she admitted. “It doesn’t matter how many times I see it. I bawl my eyes out. In fact, I stop halfway, before it gets to the sad stuff. I’d rather watch the first half 50 times over.”

The Notebook stars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, both of whom Margot has shared the screen with. Ryan famously played Ken alongside her Barbie last year, and Rachel and Margot both played key roles in 2013′s About Time.

Of course, Titanic stars Margot‘s The Wolf of Wall Street costar Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

