Olivia Rodrigo Explains How Lorde Once 'Changed the Trajectory' of Her Life

Olivia Rodrigo is opening up about Lorde‘s enormous impact on her!

During an interview for the series Off Script with The Hollywood Reporter, the 20-year-old “Vampire” singer recalled her first encounter with the 27-year-old “Royals” singer’s music.

Olivia went into detail about how Lorde‘s work inspired her and changed her life.

“I remember getting my first phone at probably, like, 12 or 13, and the first thing I did was download Lorde, Pure Heroine,” she shared with THR. “I love that record so much. I remember listening to it as I first started writing songs and just being blown away by her lyrics that are just about, you know, being a teenager, living in the suburbs.”

Olivia appreciated how Lorde‘s songs “made being young and doing these seemingly unimportant things feel so sacred and beautiful.”

“That album is one of my favorites, and she still inspires me a lot to this day,” the former Disney star continued.

She spoke about “Royals” in particular, noting, “I remember hearing that song on the radio for the first time. It was one of those pinch-me moments where you always remember — snapshot memory. Like, ‘Oh my God. What is this?’”

“It changes the trajectory of your life,” Olivia emphasized.

