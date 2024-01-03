Paris Hilton Posts Precious Video of Daughter London Giggling During Tummy Time!

Paris Hilton is sharing a super cute new video of her baby girl!

The DJ and her husband Carter Reum announced this past Thanksgiving that they had very quietly welcomed their second child, a baby girl named London.

Since then, Paris has kept London off of social media, but on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), Paris shared an adorable video of London giggling.

Taking to her TikTok, Paris shared a video of London giggling during tummy time.

“My little bunny🥹🐇 So in love with my baby girl London💕👶🏼💕” Paris captioned the video of London wearing a pink outfit with a white bunny on the back of it.

Baby London joins big brother Phoenix, who will be celebrating his first birthday in late January.

During a recent episode of her reality show Paris In Love, Paris explained why she chose surrogacy to have her children.

