Top Stories
Kendall Jenner &amp; Bad Bunny Reunite on Vacation, Source Reveals If They're Back Together

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Reunite on Vacation, Source Reveals If They're Back Together

Zac Efron Details His First Kiss &amp; First Cinema Crush

Zac Efron Details His First Kiss & First Cinema Crush

Kelly Clarkson Reveals How She 'Dropped Weight' Recently

Kelly Clarkson Reveals How She 'Dropped Weight' Recently

Jamie Dornan Reveals 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Fame Led to a 'Stalker-Like Situation,' Addresses Dakota Johnson Secret Relationship Rumors

Jamie Dornan Reveals 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Fame Led to a 'Stalker-Like Situation,' Addresses Dakota Johnson Secret Relationship Rumors

Wed, 03 January 2024 at 1:15 pm

Peacock Cancels 3 TV Shows in 2023, Including 1 Hit That Was Canceled After Being Renewed: Full Recap

Continue Here »

Peacock Cancels 3 TV Shows in 2023, Including 1 Hit That Was Canceled After Being Renewed: Full Recap

Fans have been watching Peacock’s original content all throughout 2023, but there have been some surprising renewal and cancellation decisions made in the past 12 months.

We’re breaking down the shows that have been renewed and canceled, including 1 TV show that was originally renewed and then canceled months later.

Keep reading to see the full recap of every TV show renewed and canceled by Peacock in 2023…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Peacock
Posted to: EG, Extended, Peacock, Slideshow, Television