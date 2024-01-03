Phoebe Dynevor Makes Brief Comment About 'Superman: Legacy' Audition for Lois Lane

Phoebe Dynevor made a brief comment about auditioning for the role of Lois Lane in James Gunn‘s upcoming movie Superman: Legacy.

If you don’t know, the Bridgerton star was actually one of the frontrunners for the role. She ended up losing the role to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Rachel Brosnahan.

Now, Phoebe is making a brief comment about the audition process and not landing the role.

Phoebe told Variety about the audition, “It was a whirlwind and then I realized that it was over, but it was great.” She also noted that Lois Lane is the type of role she really wants to play, noting, “She saves Superman. She’s the brains; she’s actually the fearless one.”

