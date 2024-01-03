Top Stories
Heather Gay Finally Reveals How She Got That Infamous Black Eye During 'RHOSLC' Season Four Finale

Heather Gay Finally Reveals How She Got That Infamous Black Eye During 'RHOSLC' Season Four Finale

Jimmy Kimmel Slams Aaron Rodgers for Spreading 'Reckless' Rumor About Him

Jimmy Kimmel Slams Aaron Rodgers for Spreading 'Reckless' Rumor About Him

Travis Kelce's Managers Respond to Those Who Think Taylor Swift Relationship Is Publicity Stunt

Travis Kelce's Managers Respond to Those Who Think Taylor Swift Relationship Is Publicity Stunt

Jamie Dornan Reveals 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Fame Led to a 'Stalker-Like Situation,' Addresses Dakota Johnson Secret Relationship Rumors

Jamie Dornan Reveals 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Fame Led to a 'Stalker-Like Situation,' Addresses Dakota Johnson Secret Relationship Rumors

Wed, 03 January 2024 at 2:59 am

Richest 'New Girl' Cast Members Ranked From Lowest to Highest (& the Wealthiest Has a Net Worth of $25 Million!)

Continue Here »

Richest 'New Girl' Cast Members Ranked From Lowest to Highest (& the Wealthiest Has a Net Worth of $25 Million!)

New Girl first debuted on TV 12 years ago!

The hit Fox comedy – starring Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris, Hannah Simone, and Damon Wayans Jr – ran for seven seasons between from September 20, 2011 to May 15, 2018.

In a recent interview, Max addressed the possibility of New Girl returning for a reboot.

The show’s success has also meant its talented stars have also amassed a great deal of money along the way. They’ve also gone on to take on major new projects and achieve incredible things in their careers after the series ended.

We’ve rounded up the main cast of New Girl, and ranked them according to their estimated net worth. Who do you think is worth the most?!

All seven seasons of New Girl are available for streaming on Hulu now.

Click through the slideshow to find out who the richest New Girl cast member is…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Damon Wayans Jr, EG, Extended, Hannah Simone, Jake Johnson, Lamorne Morris, Max Greenfield, Net Worth, New Girl, Slideshow, Zooey Deschanel