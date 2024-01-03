Ryan Gosling Reveals the Surprising Role That He Thought Would Be the 'Hardest' He'd Ever Play

Ryan Gosling has starred in so many movies over the course of his career, and now he’s spilling on the one that featured the most challenging character for him to bring to life.

The 43-year-old Oscar-nominated actor recently sat down for a conversation with W Magazine. During it, he named Ken in last year’s blockbuster Barbie as a surprisingly difficult role to prepare for.

His reasoning makes a lot of sense, even if the answer was unexpected.

Read more about what made playing Ken so challenging…

Ryan said that he almost instantly believed that Ken would be “the hardest part I’ll ever play.”

His costar Margot Robbie was surprised by the revelation, prompting an explanation: “I mean, how do you approach playing a 70-year-old, crotchless doll? There’s no research you can do for that. There’s no one you can shadow. There’s no documentaries you can watch, there’s no books written about it. You’re on your own.”

If you missed it, Ryan recently addressed a major rumor about himself involving the 2024 Oscars.

Press play on the interview below…