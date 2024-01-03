'Saltburn' Producer Margot Robbie Talks Bathtub Scene & Why It Didn't Shock Her

The movie Saltburn has been shocking audiences around the world with some of its raunchy content and the film’s producer Margot Robbie is sharing her thoughts on those scenes.

In one viral moment of the movie, Jacob Elordi‘s character Felix pleasures himself in a bathtub while Barry Keoghan‘s character Oliver sneakily watches from the doorway. After Felix leaves, Oliver goes to the tub and slurps up the remaining water as it drains from the tub.

Margot shared her thoughts on this scene in writer/director Emerald Fennell‘s movie and why she wasn’t as shocked as everyone else.

Keep reading to find out more…

“It didn’t feel that shocking in the script, because Emerald immerses you into a world so quickly. She’s so masterful at tone and plot; she gets you into it so quickly — you’re just immediately like, ‘I’m in this world.’ So by the time you get to something like the bathtub scene, she’s primed you for it. She’s got you. You’re, like, picking at a scab; you’re like, ‘I can’t help myself.’ Or like popping a pimple: ‘I know I shouldn’t squeeze but I’m gonna,’” Margot told Variety.

Margot was also asked if she ever gets pushback from studios while producing movies.

“When you’re in that production meeting on set and you’ve got everyone telling you that you shouldn’t trust that crazy decision — and all the past comps are telling you, ‘No, play it safe right now; don’t take this leap’ — you have to be brave and keep taking that leap. I’ve just seen it time and time again, where there was a fork in the road and we completely backed our filmmaker and something really good happened. It could have been so easy to play it safe and do the thing that ‘should’ work or ‘could’ work or on the page makes more sense, but that’s when you start making mediocre stuff,” she said.

Another quote from the interview is making headlines!

Here are the five most shocking moments that happen in the movie.