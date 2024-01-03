Top Stories
Heather Gay Finally Reveals How She Got That Infamous Black Eye During 'RHOSLC' Season Four Finale

Heather Gay Finally Reveals How She Got That Infamous Black Eye During 'RHOSLC' Season Four Finale

Jimmy Kimmel Slams Aaron Rodgers for Spreading 'Reckless' Rumor About Him

Jimmy Kimmel Slams Aaron Rodgers for Spreading 'Reckless' Rumor About Him

Travis Kelce's Managers Respond to Those Who Think Taylor Swift Relationship Is Publicity Stunt

Travis Kelce's Managers Respond to Those Who Think Taylor Swift Relationship Is Publicity Stunt

Jamie Dornan Reveals 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Fame Led to a 'Stalker-Like Situation,' Addresses Dakota Johnson Secret Relationship Rumors

Jamie Dornan Reveals 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Fame Led to a 'Stalker-Like Situation,' Addresses Dakota Johnson Secret Relationship Rumors

Wed, 03 January 2024 at 2:09 am

Sophia Bush's Dating History - Full List of Ex-Husbands & Ex-Boyfriends Revealed (Including Several Former Co-Stars)

Continue Here »

Sophia Bush's Dating History - Full List of Ex-Husbands & Ex-Boyfriends Revealed (Including Several Former Co-Stars)

It’s time to take a look back at Sophia Bush‘s dating history.

The 41-year-old One Tree Hill actress recently made headlines when it was revealed that she has been spending time with soccer star Ashlyn Harris as they are both going through divorces.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sophia Bush

Now that Sophia may be off the market, we’re taking a look back at all of the stars she has dated.

From co-stars to musicians to a Google program manager, Sophia has been in some high profile relationships over the years.

Click through the slideshow to see some of the guys Sophia Bush has dated over the years…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Dating History, EG, Extended, Slideshow, Sophia Bush