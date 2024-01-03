Stassi Schroeder Reacts to Being Distant Cousins With Gypsy-Rose Blanchard

Stassi Schroeder has found out she’s apparently related to Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, according to a genealogist.

The 35-year-old former Vanderpump Rules star was tagged in a post by proclaimed “DNA Sleuth” and pro genealogist Dr. Adina Newman, who took the time to do some research into Gypsy-Rose‘s family tree on her mother’s side.

If you didn’t know, both Stassi and Gypsy-Rose are from Louisiana, and according to Dr. Newman, the “Cajuns and Acadians, they are endogamous, a small founder population and keeping it within the family for generations.”

“Quickly, I started to see some family names from @stassischroeder’s paternal grandmother’s side that go back to Acadia,” Newman said. “Still digging because Gypsy Rose and Stassi are related distantly in a bazillion different ways (Arseneauxs, Herbert’s, and Dugases to name a few), but the closest I’ve found so far is through Antoine Bourg (c.1609-c.1687) and Antoinette Landry (c.1618-c.1693), progenitors of the Bourg line in Acadia. Stassi and Gypsy Rose are at minimum 11th cousins, Stassi is 10th cousins once removed with Dee Dee.”

Upon this finding, which was posted on New Year’s Day, Stassi took to the comments to react to the news of her distant relation to Gypsy-Rose.

“Omg I’m unwell 😂😂😂💀💀💀,” Stassi wrote, along with a few gravestone emojis.

Dr. Newman shared another post, adding to the family tree, noting that Stassi‘s friend and former Vanderpump Rules co-star Katie Maloney is also related to Gypsy-Rose!

Gypsy is reportedly 11th cousins, once removed with Katie.