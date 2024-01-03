Top Stories
Kendall Jenner &amp; Bad Bunny Reunite on Vacation, Source Reveals If They're Back Together

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Reunite on Vacation, Source Reveals If They're Back Together

Zac Efron Details His First Kiss &amp; First Cinema Crush

Zac Efron Details His First Kiss & First Cinema Crush

Kelly Clarkson Reveals How She 'Dropped Weight' Recently

Kelly Clarkson Reveals How She 'Dropped Weight' Recently

Jamie Dornan Reveals 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Fame Led to a 'Stalker-Like Situation,' Addresses Dakota Johnson Secret Relationship Rumors

Jamie Dornan Reveals 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Fame Led to a 'Stalker-Like Situation,' Addresses Dakota Johnson Secret Relationship Rumors

Wed, 03 January 2024 at 2:41 pm

'The Golden Wedding' Guest List Revealed, Including Gerry & Theresa's Best Man & Maid of Honor

Continue Here »

'The Golden Wedding' Guest List Revealed, Including Gerry & Theresa's Best Man & Maid of Honor

The Golden Bachelor winning couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are getting married on live TV this week and part of the guest list has been revealed!

ABC has revealed a list of celebs who will be in attendance for the event, as well as who will be serving in the bridal party.

We’ve already learned who will be officiating the wedding, and it happens to be someone who was a contestant on Gerry‘s season but didn’t make it to the end!

The Golden Wedding will air live on ABC on Thursday (January 4) at 8pm ET.

Browse through the slideshow to see who will attend…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC, Getty
Posted to: EG, Extended, Gerry Turner, Slideshow, Television, The Golden Bachelor, Theresa Nist