'The Golden Wedding' Guest List Revealed, Including Gerry & Theresa's Best Man & Maid of Honor

The Golden Bachelor winning couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are getting married on live TV this week and part of the guest list has been revealed!

ABC has revealed a list of celebs who will be in attendance for the event, as well as who will be serving in the bridal party.

We’ve already learned who will be officiating the wedding, and it happens to be someone who was a contestant on Gerry‘s season but didn’t make it to the end!

The Golden Wedding will air live on ABC on Thursday (January 4) at 8pm ET.

Browse through the slideshow to see who will attend…