Tia Mowry Reveals If Her Kids Would Get Into Family Business of Acting, Shares What Her Son Cree Is Currently Interested In

Tia Mowry is opening up about her kids’ futures and if they would follow in the footsteps of their parents.

The 45-year-old actress shares two children with ex-husband Cory Hardrict – Cree, 12, and Cairo, 5.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, airing Wednesday (December 3), the Family Reunion actress shared if her kids would also get into acting, like both of their parents, aunt Tamera Mowry-Housley and uncle Tahj Mowry.

“You know, as it stands for right now, I don’t see it happening, but I do see Cree. He’s very talented when it comes to acting,” she said of him maybe doing it down the line. “He was on one of my shows that I had done last year, called Family Reunion, and he did an episode of that, and he’s so good.”

“I don’t think he wants to pursue that right now. It’s all about basketball. His dad loves basketball, so it’s a great way for them to bond,” Tia added.

As for her daughter Cairo – “I think she’s going to be the President of the United States.”

Speaking of Cree‘s love of basketball, Tia also said that he’s in two leagues right now!

“He’s doing very well… He’s like busier than I am!” she dished.

Just a few months ago, Tia shared her frustrations about getting back into the dating scene after her divorce.