24 'Bachelor' Stars Confirmed as Guests at Golden Wedding for Gerry & Theresa

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are about to tie the knot on live television during The Golden Wedding and we’ve learned that a bunch of Bachelor Nation stars will be in attendance.

The winning couple from The Golden Bachelor are getting married during the live TV special on Thursday night (January 4) on ABC.

The wedding is taking place at the La Quinta Resort & Club near Palm Springs, Calif.

It doesn’t sound like the couple had much say over the guest list as they didn’t even know which Bachelor stars were invited. Theresa told Parade, “We want every single [Golden] Bachelor lady to be invited. We’re not in charge of that part of it, but want them to all be there.”

Well, we know some who will be there thanks to social media activity.

