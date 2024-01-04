5 Stars Auditioned to Play Hannah Montana Before Miley Cyrus Was Cast (& We Know the Top 3 Choices!)

Miley Cyrus became one of the Disney Channel’s breakout stars playing Hannah Montana. However, it turns out that she faced some stiff competition for the role.

The 31-year-old Endless Summer Vacation hitmaker was only 13 years old when she was chosen to play the pop star who hid her offstage identity from fans behind a blonde wig.

She stuck with the role until 2011, releasing music and even starring in a movie inspired by the character. After that, Miley went on to launch her solo music career, becoming the sensation she is today.

Thirteen years ago, Hannah pulled off her iconic blonde wig in the show’s fourth and final season. It brought an end to her secret identity and introduced fans to Miley Stewart, the talented teen behind the blonde hair.

In honor of the big occasion, we did some digging to track down all of the other actresses who might have de-wigged themselves in the show.

We discovered five actresses that auditioned for the part before Miley was cast. The list includes several other Disney Channel stars as well as a few musicians.

The Hannah Montana casting director has even revealed the top three actresses in the running, while other stars have said that they were offered the part and turned it down.

Scroll through the slideshow to see some of the stars who were in the running to play Hannah Montana before Miley Cyrus was cast…