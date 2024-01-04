America Ferrera Addresses Big Complaint About 'Barbie' Monologue

America Ferrera‘s monologue emerged as one of the most heartwarming moments in 2023′s blockbuster Barbie. However, it was not without critics.

If you forgot, the 39-year-old Ugly Betty actress delivered a standout moment in the fan-favorite movie while speaking to costar Margot Robbie about the struggles of being a woman.

While many have been moved by the monologue, some complained that it simplifies feminism. What does America think about those complaints?

“We can know things and still need to hear them out loud. It can still be a cathartic. There are a lot of people who need Feminism 101, whole generations of girls who are just coming up now and who don’t have words for the culture that they’re being raised in. Also, boys and men who may have never spent any time thinking about feminist theory,” America told The New York Times.

She continued, adding, “If you are well-versed in feminism, then it might seem like an oversimplification, but there are entire countries that banned this film for a reason. To say that something that is maybe foundational, or, in some people’s view, basic feminism isn’t needed is an oversimplification. Assuming that everybody is on the same level of knowing and understanding the experience of womanhood is an oversimplification.”

