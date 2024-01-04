Brian Austin Green Explains His Decision to Get a Vasectomy After 5 Unplanned Children

Brian Austin Green recently opened up about his experience with fatherhood and his decision to undergo a vasectomy after becoming a dad to five.

The 50-year-old actor welcomed his son Zane with fiancee Sharna Burgess in June 2022. He was their first child together and Brian‘s fifth overall.

During a recent podcast episode of the couple’s Old-ish podcast, Brian and Sharna opened up about if they plan to have any other children, prompting some interesting revelations.

“I haven’t really planned for any of my kids. Every time it’s been, ‘Oh, it’s OK. We can do this,’” Brian shared, via ET. “I love my kids and I wasn’t against any of them, but I’ve never experienced that thing of looking at a pregnancy test and hoping that it’s positive and preparing that way.”

He confirmed that he decided it was “time to close the shop” after the birth of Zane.

Sharna explained how the decision to undergo a vasectomy was a favor for her.

“It was a beautiful thing that Brian did because birth control always made me feel crazy,” she explained. “So, I was really, really grateful for that. It was such a big and beautiful thing he did, and it secures comfort and no stress in our sex life; not worry about it, if we are or we aren’t [pregnant], which is such a gift. And we can move forward and plan if that should be in the stars for us.”

