Charles Melton Talks His 'May December' Diet, If He Introduced Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore to 'Riverdale'

Charles Melton opened up about his new movie May December, touching on both his costars and his diet in a new interview.

The 33-year-old Riverdale alum shares the screen with Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore in the movie, where he plays a character named Joe.

The role entailed putting on some weight to gain a certain “softness.” Speaking with W Magazine, Charles revealed the foods that he added to his diet, including pizza with a surprising topping.

He also opened up about if his famous costars were fans of his work on Riverdale.

Read more about May December and the movie’s cast…

“It kind of just gave me this opportunity to eat whatever I wanted,” Charles told the outlet about preparing for the role. “Joe has this softness to him so trying to figure out how that would look physically and with what that would feel like just informed me eating fast food every day.”

What else did he eat? “I ate a lot of favorite childhood snacks like Gushers and Fruit Rollups and ice cream and pizza with popcorn on it,” he spilled, joking that it was hard to stop.

“I don’t believe so,” he said when asked if his costars had seen Riverdale before.

Charles added that he didn’t introduce them to the show, saying that he was “just in awe of them” while they were together.

If you missed it, Charles recently compared his time on Riverdale to something very formative for many people.

