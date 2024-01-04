Glynis Johns, 'Mary Poppins' Actress & Tony Award-Winning Broadway Star, Dies at 100

Glynis Johns has sadly died.

The English actress, who played Mrs. Banks in the classic Mary Poppins, died Thursday (January 4) at the age of 100 at an assisted living home in Los Angeles, her manager Mitch Clem confirmed to Variety.

“Glynis powered her way through life with intelligence, wit, and a love for performance, affecting millions of lives. She entered my life early in my career and set a very high bar on how to navigate this industry with grace, class, and truth. Your own truth. Her light shined very brightly for 100 years. She had a wit that could stop you in your tracks powered by a heart that loved deeply and purely. Today is a somber day for Hollywood. Not only do we mourn the passing of our dear Glynis, but we mourn the end of the golden age of Hollywood,” her manager said in a statement.

In addition to her work in Mary Poppins, she won a Tony for her role as Desiree Armfeldt in the original Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music, introducing the song “Send in the Clowns,” written for her by Sondheim. She was nominated for an Oscar for her supporting role in 1960’s The Sundowners.

More recently she had appeared in American movies including 1994’s The Ref, and 1995 romantic comedy While You Were Sleeping.

Her final screen appearance came in Molly Shannon‘s Superstar, in which she played Grandma.

Glynis was married and divorced four times, to Anthony Forwood, David Ramsey Foster, Cecil Henderson and Elliot Arnold. She is survived by a son, Gareth, shared with Anthony. Our thoughts are with Glynis‘ loved ones at this difficult time.

Gylnis is one of the first stars we lost in 2024.