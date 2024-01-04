Golden Globes 2024 - Celebrity Presenters List Revealed!
The 2024 Golden Globes celebrity presenters are being revealed!
Jo Koy is hosting the ceremony this year, which will honor the best in movies and TV beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
Several celebrities have been announced as presenters for the 81st Golden Globe Awards, with more still to come.
This year introduces two new awards categories: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures and Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television. Find out who is nominated!
Keep reading to see the presenters…
2024 Golden Globes Presenters
America Ferrera
Daniel Kaluuya
Florence Pugh
Hailee Steinfeld
Issa Rae
Oprah Winfrey
Shameik Moore
Simu Liu
Amanda Seyfried
Angela Bassett
Gabriel Macht
George Lopez
Julia Garner
Justin Hartley
Michelle Yeoh
Patrick J. Adams
Will Ferrell.