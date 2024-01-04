Golden Globes 2024 - Celebrity Presenters List Revealed!

The 2024 Golden Globes celebrity presenters are being revealed!

Jo Koy is hosting the ceremony this year, which will honor the best in movies and TV beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Several celebrities have been announced as presenters for the 81st Golden Globe Awards, with more still to come.

This year introduces two new awards categories: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures and Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television. Find out who is nominated!

2024 Golden Globes Presenters

America Ferrera

Daniel Kaluuya

Florence Pugh

Hailee Steinfeld

Issa Rae

Oprah Winfrey

Shameik Moore

Simu Liu

Amanda Seyfried

Angela Bassett

Gabriel Macht

George Lopez

Julia Garner

Justin Hartley

Michelle Yeoh

Patrick J. Adams

Will Ferrell.

