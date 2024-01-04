Harry Styles Appears to Changing Up His Look Again After Shaving His Head

Harry Styles already seems to be changing up his look less than two months after debuting a buzzcut.

If you missed it, the 29-year-old “Falling” hitmaker shocked fans back in November when he was spotted without his signature long locks. The response at the time was so bad that his mom had to come to his defense online.

Fans are now circulating the first photo of Harry in 2024, and they can’t help noticing that he appears to be growing out his hair.

Read more about Harry Styles’ new look…

The photo in question is doing rounds on X (formerly Twitter) and features the musician staring into the camera while standing in front of a palm tree. He’s wearing a cute blue button-up shirt, and his hair is definitely growing back.

The responses ran the gamut.

“I never in my life wouldn’t thought i’d see harry with this haircut,” one user wrote while another noted that they were “loving the hair.”

One fan was wondering when his curls would come back, and another asked the most important question of them all: “What’s his hair care routine how does it grow so fast.”

We think that Harry looks great and hope that he’s enjoying his start to 2024!

