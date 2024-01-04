Josh Hutcherson's Next Projects Revealed, Will Star In 6 Upcoming Movies

Josh Hutcherson ended his 2023 on a high note with the release of his movie Five Nights at Freddy’s!

The 31-year-old actor starred in the video game adaptation, but that’s not his last recent project, as he has been steadily working over the last few years.

In fact, Josh has six more movies coming up, most of which have already been filmed!

While Five Nights at Freddy’s was quite a success, there has not been a sequel announced at the time of this post.

We are taking a look at all of Josh‘s upcoming projects and sharing all the info you need to know about each one.

Keep reading inside to learn about his new movies…