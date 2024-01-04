Margot Robbie Channels 'Barbie' Again for Date Night with Husband Tom Ackerley at Palm Springs Film Festival Awards

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley are looking picture perfect for their latest date night!

The married couple and Barbie producers were in attendance at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards on Thursday (January 4) at the Palm Springs Convention Center in Palm Springs, Calif.

Margot and Barbie co-star America Ferrera went on stage during the show to present the Director of the Year Award to Greta Gerwig.

Margot was totally channeling Barbie with her pink, polka-dot dress.

Barbie is nominated for a bunch of Golden Globes this weekend and we predict that the film is going to win several of the awards it’s nominated for!

FYI: Margot is wearing a Balmain dress. America is wearing a Lela Rose dress.

