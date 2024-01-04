Margot Robbie Reveals If She Was Called Barbie on Set, Concerns About Movie Appealing to Men

Margot Robbie opened up about all things Barbie while participating in The Hollywood Reporter’s Actress Roundtable.

The 33-year-old actress and producer broke down some conversations that took place behind the scenes as the movie was coming together. That included addressing concerns that the movie wouldn’t resonate with men.

She also discussed her approach to bringing Barbie to life, revealing purposeful changes she made to her character as the movie progressed.

Read more about Margot Robbie’s Barbie experience…

Margot admitted that it was a struggle to convince everyone that the movie deserved a large enough budget to succeed. That entailed addressing concerns about men seeing the movie.

“Everyone’s like, ‘There’s just no way. Men will never, ever go to see a Barbie movie.’ Men will go see a great movie. If it’s great, everyone would go see it.”

Another promise that she made on set was that the movie would bring in a billion dollars.

“I was like, ‘When you pair Spielberg with dinosaurs, what do you get? A billion dollars. When you pair Greta and Barbie, you are going to make a billion dollars,’” she said. “I was like, ‘God, I hope this works out. I just promised everyone a billion dollars.’”

Regarding playing Barbie, Margot explained that she tried to chart the change in her character’s evolution.

“I wanted there to be an evolution between how she moved and spoke from the beginning of the film to the end of the film,” she explained. “You should be like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m looking at someone who’s being a doll.’ And then by the end of it, you’re like, ‘I think I’m watching Margot.’ I wanted to move into being a human without people realizing. And we did that in a number of ways. The wigs started off with tons of volume and hair and then got smaller, smaller, until it looked more like normal, natural hair. And the costumes, I was like, ‘She’s got to have very certain shapes and a lot of structure. And then by the end, the fabric should be soft. The pattern should be messy but still feminine.’”

Was Margot called Barbie on set?

“The funny thing is in our script, because everyone’s Barbie and everyone’s Ken, everyone’s name is in the script. So, ‘Barbie Margot says to Ken Ryan,’” she said, adding, “It’s weird seeing your name in a script when you’re reading it,”

The only actor who didn’t need that was Michael Cera who played Allan who was one of a kind.

If you missed it, Margot recently revealed two movies that always make her cry. She also spilled on her plans for the money she made from Barbie.

Press play on the Actress Roundtable below…