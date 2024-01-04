Mel B Teases Big Spice Girls News in 2024, & It Involves All 5 Members!

Mel B is igniting more hopes about a possible Spice Girls reunion of sorts in 2024.

The “Wannabe” hitmakers haven’t released a new album since 2000′s Forever and haven’t taken the stage as a quintet since the 2012 Olympics.

In recent years, there have been whispers that Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham and Gerri Halliwell have something in the works.

It just so happens that the rumors appear to be true, and Mel B had some tea to spill during a recent interview.

Speaking to Glamour, Mel, known to her fans as Scary Spice, was asked about her relationship with the rest of the girls. She focused on their plans for the future.

“We’re working on a big project, which will be announced pretty soon in the middle of next year. I can’t say too much about it, but it’s all five of us, which is really exciting.”

It’s worth pointing out that Mel has been teasing big plans for quite some time now. However, she is not alone. Even Victoria has hinted that there’s “more to come” from the girls.

If you missed it, Posh Spice also recently weighed in on what made the iconic girl group work so well.