Nick Carter Issues First Statement After Devastating Loss of Sister Bobbie Jean

Nick Carter is speaking out about the tragic death of his younger sister Bobbie Jean.

Bobbie Jean, the sister of both Nick and the late Aaron Carter, died suddenly in late December at the age of 41. The loss came a month after the first anniversary of Aaron‘s death.

On Thursday (January 4), Nick, 43, took to social media to remember his sister.

Read Nick Carter’s tribute to Bobbie Jean…

“It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years – most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I am completely heartbroken.”

Nick continued, writing, “Thank you for all your love and kind words. We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ.”

An investigation is being conducted following Bobbie Jean‘s death. However, police reported that no drug-related items or narcotics were present when she was found unresponsive in the bathroom.

The Backstreet Boys musician also reflected on his grief over the loss of Aaron in November 2022.

Aaron‘s team has also addressed his sister’s passing.