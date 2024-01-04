Nicki Minaj Explains the Absence of Music Videos for 'Pink Friday 2'

Nicki Minaj has some bad news for fans who were hoping that she’d be dropping music videos for her new album Pink Friday 2.

The 41-year-old Queen rapper dropped her new album in December but hasn’t released a music video for anything but buzz track “Super Freaky Girl.”

During a recent interview, she explained that it was a purposeful decision, and it looks like she doesn’t have any visuals in the works moving forward.

During on interview with Ebro for Apple Music, Nicki recalled a moment where she decided to stop worrying about radio success. That informed her approach to the album.

“This is not something I was putting out to be a single. This is part of a body of work, and I didn’t even want to put out singles. I purposefully don’t have videos out because I want y’all to listen to the music.”

