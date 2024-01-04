'Real Housewives' Star Kyle Richards Addresses Whether She Would Date a Woman

Kyle Richards is opening up about her romantic life.

The 54-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spoke out about her dating preferences on a new episode of the hit Bravo reality TV series.

During the new preview of an episode, Kyle asks her co-stars if they would consider “dating a woman” during a lunch.

While Dorit Kemsley nearly spits out her wine, Crystal Kung Minkoff asks Kyle the same question, who answers with “yeah” and a little nod.

She is also seen admitting to her friend Morgan Wade “I’m so anxious” in the teaser. (The two have also faced many dating rumors in past months.)

“I really don’t know if I can do it,” she continues to say.

Kyle‘s declaration comes after her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky.

She also poked fun at the Morgan dating rumors with an appearance in her recent music video.