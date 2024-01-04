Steve Burton Announces 'Days of Our Lives' Exit Amid Real-Life Divorce Drama

Steve Burton is saying goodbye to Days of Our Lives once again.

The 53-year-old actor has announced his exit from the show, where he reprised his role of Harris Michaels in early 2023 on the soap opera, as well as the Peacock spinoff Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.

Steve leaving the show comes just weeks after his divorce from ex-wife Sheree Gustin was finalized.

Keep reading to find out more…

Back in May 2022, Steve took to Instagram to reveal that his then wife was pregnant with her fourth child, but it wasn’t his, followed by him filing for divorce two months later.

Over a year later, the divorce was finalized in 2023, with Us Weekly reporting that he is to pay her $12,500 a month, per child, for child support for two of their children until April 2024. Then, he will have to pay $10k per month, per child. The former couple share three children together, Mackena, 20, Jack, 17, and Brooklyn, 9.

He will also have to pay Sheree spousal support, in the amount of $2,500 a month until his payments total $50k.

As for his Days of Our Lives exit, Steve shared via his Daily Drama YouTube channel, “Wow! Well, I just shot my final scenes here on Days of Our Lives, and I just want to say, thank you so much to the cast, to the crew, to Days, everybody. It’s been amazing. I can’t believe it’s been a year already! So, thank you so much to the fans. I’m always so full of gratitude. So thank you. Stay tuned.”

Steve was first on Days of Our Lives in 1988, before leaving the show. Then, in 1991 he joined General Hospital, where he appeared through 2012. Next, he appeared on The Young and the Restless until 2017, and returned to GH through 2021.

He has been nominated for several Daytime Emmys for his roles on the shows, and has won twice, once for each General Hospital and Young and the Restless.