T.I. & Wife Tameka 'Tiny' Harris Accused of Sexual Battery & Assault, Couple Responds With a Statement

T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris are facing new allegations.

The couple have been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in Los Angeles in 2005, according to a lawsuit filed on January 2, via ET.

A woman identified as Jane Doe is alleging sexual battery, battery, sexual assault, negligence, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“On the heels of positivity, negativity always rears its ugly head. This plaintiff has been threatening to file this lawsuit for THREE years,” the couple said in a statement to ET.

“For THREE years, we have emphatically and categorically denied these allegations. For THREE years we have maintained our innocence and refused to pay these extortionate demands for things we didn’t do. For THREE years, we’ve maintained the same position while the claims in this story have changed time and time again.”

“Our position is clear… We are innocent of these fake claims, we will not be shaken down, and we look forward to our day in court,” the statement concluded.

The lawsuit claims that the accuser and a friend went to a nightclub somewhere in Los Angeles in 2005, where T.I. and Tiny were present, and had a V.I.P. section to themselves.

Jane Doe claims she and her friend were escorted to the V.I.P. section, and that Tiny gave her a drink that had been spiked with drugs. The accuser alleges that she was driven to a hotel room with the couple and two other women, and the other women were told to leave.

She allegedly began to feel dizzy and lightheaded, and was undressed and ordered to get into the shower by a nude T.I. and Tiny. She claims she was told to get into bed with T.I. and says she felt like she was “experiencing something serious and debilitating that was not a symptom of a typical drink or few drinks.”

The lawsuit also claims T.I. turned on an adult film while Tiny massaged oil on her back and grinded on her, as T.I. penetrated her with his toe. She allegedly said “No,” and began to feel sick, going to the bathroom to vomit, and T.I. mocked her, via the lawsuit.

She alleges that she passed out and the next morning her “vagina was in serious pain,” and she was instructed to leave the hotel by a security guard.

The lawsuit was filed under California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, which gave people a window of opportunity to filed lawsuits related to alleged incidents that would otherwise fall outside the statute of limitations, via ET.

Because the window closed on December 31, and this lawsuit was filed this year, it’s unclear if it qualifies for consideration.

The couple were previously investigated by the LAPD for similar claims in May of 2021, although it was not made clear if it’s from the same accuser. A Los Angeles judge declined to hear a case against the couple in September 2021, citing the expiration of the statute of limitations.

They made a rare appearance out in 2022 after being cleared of the case.