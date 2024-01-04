Top Stories
Zendaya Unfollows Everyone on Instagram - Including Tom Holland

Nick Carter Issues First Statement After Devastating Loss of Sister Bobbie Jean

Jeremy Allen White Strips to His Underwear for Steamy Calvin Klein Campaign

'Real Housewives' Star Kyle Richards Addresses Whether She Would Date a Woman

Thu, 04 January 2024 at 4:00 pm

Who Is the 'Golden Bachelorette'? Top Picks From Gerry Turner's Season!

Who Is the 'Golden Bachelorette'? Top Picks From Gerry Turner's Season!

The Golden Bachelor wedding between Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist is happening tonight…and fans are hoping for a Golden Bachelorette announcement as well!

For some context: a “Golden Bachelorette” season has not been announced at this time…but with the lauded success of the Golden Bachelor, fans are expecting it to be in the works.

We’re rounded up some of the top choices for the gig, followed by if they’d actually accept the job.

Keep reading to find out…

Photos: ABC
