Actor Christian Oliver & His 2 Daughters Tragically Killed in Plane Crash

Christian Oliver, an actor you’ll recognize from movies such as Speed Racer, The Good German and Valkyrie, has sadly passed away at the age of 51.

The actor and his two young daughters – Madita Klepser, 10, and Annik Klepser, 12 – were involved in a deadly plane accident on Thursday (January 4) in the Caribbean.

According to reporting from Deadline, Christian and his daughters were on a single-engine plane headed to St. Lucia at the time of the accident. Robert Sachs, the owner and pilot of the plane, also perished.

An investigation into the accident is still ongoing.

“Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft experienced difficulties and nose-dived into the ocean,” the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said in a press release. “Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance.”

In his final post on Instagram a few days before the devastating crash, Christian sent love “from somewhere in paradise”

“To community and love …2024 her[e] we come,” he wrote.

Our thoughts go out to everyone who knew and loved Christian, Madita and Annik at this horrible time.

RIP.